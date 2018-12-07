Falcons' Matt Bryant: Back issue crops up again
Bryant (back) was added to the Falcons' injury report Friday and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Bryant's back issue forced him to miss three games between Weeks 7 and 10, but he reclaimed kicking duties for the past three contests and showed no rust, converting all six of his field-goal attempts and going 5-for-5 on extra-point tries. The veteran's late addition to the injury report suggests his back may have acted up again at some point after Friday's practice, putting in jeopardy of his fourth absence of the season. Perhaps in recognition of the touch-and-go nature of Bryant's injury, the Falcons have been keeping Giorgio Tavecchio on the roster as a second kicker. Tavecchio will fill in for Bryant this weekend in the event the latter is unable to kick.
