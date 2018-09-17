Falcons' Matt Bryant: Busy day of PATs

Bryant converted on his only field-goal attempt of the afternoon and made all four of his extra-point tries as the Falcons defeated the Panthers 31-24 on Sunday.

After missing a Week 1 extra-point try against Philadelphia -- his first since November of 2016 -- the wily veteran Bryant was not going to allow it to happen again Sunday, as he was sharp as usual in knocking down a 44-yard attempt to even the Falcons with Carolina midway through the first quarter. It will be intriguing to see how Atlanta does in getting down into scoring range against a so far-surprisingly shoddy Saints defense that allowed the eight-fewest points to kickers in 2017.