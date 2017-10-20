Falcons' Matt Bryant: Cleared for Sunday night
Bryant (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New England, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant played through the same injury last week, connecting on a 50-yard field goal but missing a 59-yarder. While he won't have the comfort of kicking in a dome this weekend, the Falcons should have plenty of scoring opportunities against a shaky New England defense.
More News
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...