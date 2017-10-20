Falcons' Matt Bryant: Cleared for Sunday
Bryant (back) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game in New England, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant played through the same injury last week, connecting on a 50-yard field goal but missing a 59-yarder. While he won't have the comfort of kicking in a dome this weekend, the Falcons should have plenty of scoring opportunities against a shaky New England defense.
