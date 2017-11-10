Falcons' Matt Bryant: Cleared to face Cowboys

Bryant (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Bryant missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned as a limited participant Friday. He'll be out there for Sunday's game, though it's possible the Falcons are hesitant to attempt field goals toward the edge of his usual range.

