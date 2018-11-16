Falcons' Matt Bryant: Cleared to play Week 11
Bryant (hamstring) will return for Sunday's game against Dallas, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Bryant made it through a full practice Thursday without any setbacks, allowing him to end his streak of absences at three games. He's immediately worthy of consideration in fantasy lineups, offering a strong track record in terms of both accuracy and distance, with the benefit of kicking for a high-scoring team. Fill-in kicker Giorgio Tavecchio may be released before Sunday.
