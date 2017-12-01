Falcons' Matt Bryant: Cleared to play

Bryant (back) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant has made a number of appearances on the injury report this season but has yet to miss a game. While his volume hasn't approached last season's level, he's been as reliable as ever with the chances he's had, converting 21 of 24 field-goal attempts and each of his 28 PATs.