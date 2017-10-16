Play

Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on 50-yard field goal in loss

Bryant connected on a 50-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Bryant also attempted a 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half, and although it had the accuracy, the kick fell just short. He won't be kicking in a dome in Week 7, but Bryant should have plenty of scoring opportunities against the Patriots in his next game.

