Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on six kicks in win

Bryant connected on two field goals and four extra points in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Packers.

Both of Bryant's field goals were over 50 yards, so the ageless wonder proved that he's still got plenty of accuracy. Playing in a high-scoring offense and kicking off turf bodes well for his chances of being one of the more prolific kickers this season.

