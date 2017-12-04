Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on three kicks in loss
Bryant connected on three field goals in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
Bryant connected from 36, 38 and 47 yards, but he missed a late attempt from 45 yards that could have made it a 14-12 game. Bryant is now 24-for-28 on the season. He has a good kicking match up in Week 14 at home against the Saints.
More News
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...