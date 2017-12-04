Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on three kicks in loss

Bryant connected on three field goals in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.

Bryant connected from 36, 38 and 47 yards, but he missed a late attempt from 45 yards that could have made it a 14-12 game. Bryant is now 24-for-28 on the season. He has a good kicking match up in Week 14 at home against the Saints.

