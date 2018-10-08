Falcons' Matt Bryant: Converts on only field-goal try

Bryant connected on a 47-yard field goal, and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 43-year-old Bryant made his 19th consecutive field-goal attempt in the loss to Pittsburgh, continuing a streak that dates back to Week 16 of last year. He's had zero or one field-goal tries in three of the Falcons five games, leading to inconsistent production from the 17th-year man. Bryant may see a higher volume of work Sunday, facing a Tampa Bay defense that ranks sixth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense.