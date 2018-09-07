Falcons' Matt Bryant: Converts on two field-goal tries
Bryant was two-for-two on field-goal attempts in Thursday's 18-12 loss to Philadelphia, but missed on an important fourth-quarter PAT.
The 18-year veteran got on the board early in Atlanta's season opener, putting a 21-yard attempt through the uprights on the Falcons' second drive of the night. Later in the half, it appeared that a Jordan Hicks sack of Matt Ryan may have pushed the offense out of field-goal range, but out trotted Bryant for a 52-yard kick. The ageless wonder placed the attempt right down the middle to provide Atlanta with a 6-3 lead late in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, however, Bryant banged an extra-point try off the right upright, keeping the Falcons' lead at two points for the time being in what would an eventual one-possession loss.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Will rest in preseason finale•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on two field-goal attempts•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Gains clearance to play•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Listed as game-time decision•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Will kick Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Sitting out preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.