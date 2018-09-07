Falcons' Matt Bryant: Converts on two field-goal tries

Bryant was two-for-two on field-goal attempts in Thursday's 18-12 loss to Philadelphia, but missed on an important fourth-quarter PAT.

The 18-year veteran got on the board early in Atlanta's season opener, putting a 21-yard attempt through the uprights on the Falcons' second drive of the night. Later in the half, it appeared that a Jordan Hicks sack of Matt Ryan may have pushed the offense out of field-goal range, but out trotted Bryant for a 52-yard kick. The ageless wonder placed the attempt right down the middle to provide Atlanta with a 6-3 lead late in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, however, Bryant banged an extra-point try off the right upright, keeping the Falcons' lead at two points for the time being in what would an eventual one-possession loss.