Falcons' Matt Bryant: Cut free by Atlanta

Bryant announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that the Falcons informed him of his release from the roster.

Bryant's post came a day after he noted that he intends to continue his career. If that's the case, Bryant will likely now need to find a home outside Atlanta, where he spent the past 10 seasons. He converted 88.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in a Falcons uniform, including 20 of 21 (95.2 percent) during the 2018 campaign. The 43-year-old missed three games with a hamstring injury, and he's been bothered by his back at times the past few seasons. Even with concerns about his durability, Bryant shouldn't have much trouble finding another job.

