Falcons' Matt Bryant: Cut free by Falcons

Bryant tweeted Wednesday that he's been informed of his release.

Bryant said Tuesday that he intends to continue his career, but it appears he'll need to move on from Atlanta where he spent the past 10 seasons. He converted 88.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in a Falcons uniform, including 20 of 21 (95.2 percent) during the 2018 campaign. The 43-year-old did miss three games with a hamstring injury, and he's been bothered by his back at times the past few seasons. Even with concerns about durability, Bryant shouldn't have much trouble finding another job.

