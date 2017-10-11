Falcons' Matt Bryant: Dealing with back injury

The Falcons expect Bryant (back) to be ready for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Bryant was held out of Wednesday's practice and is set to appear on the injury report for the first time this season. The Falcons signed Mike Meyer to the practice squad Wednesday, hinting at some level of uncertainty regarding Bryant's status for Sunday against Miami. With the Falcons playing at home and heavily favored, Bryant will be one of the top options at his position if he's able to play.