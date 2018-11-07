Falcons' Matt Bryant: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Bryant (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant is showing no signs of ending his DNP streak, which so far sits at two games as he tends to a right hamstring injury. The 43-year-old is missing out on the opportunities presented by the Falcons offense, which has struck for 31.7 points per contest during their current three-game winning streak. As long as Bryant is sidelined, Giorgio Tavecchio will handle kicking duties for Atlanta.

