Falcons' Matt Bryant: Donut to kick off 2019
Bryant did not attempt a field goal or an extra point during Sunday's 28-12 loss to Minnesota.
Scoring opportunities were severely limited for the 44-year-old Bryant in this one, as Atlanta found itself in a multi-possession, first quarter deficit to the Vikings and elected to forgo field-goal chances for potential touchdowns as the game wore on. Red-zone trips were sparse to begin with, as Atlanta did not get inside the Minnesota 20-yard line until its opening drive of the second half, and that series culminated in an Anthony Harris interception in the end zone -- his second of the contest. Week 2 could allow for a Bryant rebound, as the Eagles permitted scoring opportunities aplenty against Washington in its first outing of the season, with Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins benefitting from five combined field-goal and extra-point attempts.
