Falcons' Matt Bryant: Expected to play
Coach Dan Quinn said Bryant (back) will play Sunday against the Ravens, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Bryant didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the Falcons would've signed another kicker if they were truly worried about his availability. While the matchup with Baltimore isn't ideal, Bryant has an excellent track record kicking at home.
