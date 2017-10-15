Falcons' Matt Bryant: Expected to play Sunday
Bryant (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Owners will want to check back in to make sure he's active prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Falcons added kicker Mike Meyer to their practice squad Wednesday to provide insurance while Bryant deals with this injury.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Expected to play•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Dealing with back injury•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Again connects on six kicks•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on six kicks in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects with lone attempt in preseason loss•
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...