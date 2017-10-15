Play

Falcons' Matt Bryant: Expected to play Sunday

Bryant (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Owners will want to check back in to make sure he's active prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Falcons added kicker Mike Meyer to their practice squad Wednesday to provide insurance while Bryant deals with this injury.

