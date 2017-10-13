Falcons' Matt Bryant: Expected to play

Bryant (back) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but he'll be listed as questionable in case his back gets stiff over the weekend, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons added kicker Mike Meyer to their practice squad Wednesday to provide insurance while Bryant deals with this injury. With the Falcons heavily favored to win Sunday's game, Bryant will be one of the top options at his position if he's able to play. Owners will want to check back in to make sure he's active prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. It will be a good sign if Meyer isn't activated to the 53-man roster Saturday.