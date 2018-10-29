Falcons' Matt Bryant: Expected to test hamstring Thursday
Bryant is scheduled to test his sore right hamstring Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It isn't a great sign Bryant still needs to take it easy coming out of a bye week, but the Falcons at least remain open to the possibility he could be ready for Sunday's game at Washington. Giorgio Tavecchio will get the nod in a tough matchup if Bryant misses another week of action.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out Week 7•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Unlikely to play Week 7•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Injures hamstring in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Converts on only field-goal try•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails three field-goal attempts•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect on extra points Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8