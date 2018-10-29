Falcons' Matt Bryant: Expected to test hamstring Thursday

Bryant is scheduled to test his sore right hamstring Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It isn't a great sign Bryant still needs to take it easy coming out of a bye week, but the Falcons at least remain open to the possibility he could be ready for Sunday's game at Washington. Giorgio Tavecchio will get the nod in a tough matchup if Bryant misses another week of action.

