Falcons' Matt Bryant: Flawless against former team
Bryant connected on field-goal attempts of 49 and 37 yards, while converting on all four of his point-after tries during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Like fine wine, Bryant continues to improve with age. In his 17th pro season, the 43-year-old Bryant converted on 20 of 21 field-goal tries (95.2 percent), comfortably surpassing his previous career-best field goal percentage of 93.1 among seasons in which he attempted at least 10 field goals. It's hard enough to find a serviceable option at kicker, let alone an elite one, and the Falcons would almost certainly embrace the idea of Bryant returning for an 11th year with the franchise. Whether that is in Bryant's plans remains inconclusive as the 2018 regular season winds to a close.
