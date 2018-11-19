Falcons' Matt Bryant: Flawless day of kicking

Bryant succeeded on his only extra-point attempt and put all four of his field-goal tries through the uprights during a 22-19 loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Fresh off a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, the 17-veteran appeared clutch as usual, connecting on tries from 21, 41, 45 and 53 yards out against the Cowboys. Bryant has potential to be a popular waiver-wire addition heading into a Thanksgiving night game against New Orleans, for what figures to be a high-scoring affair. The Saints haven't proven to be an especially fruitful matchup for kickers this season, however, allowing the sixth-fewest field-goal attempts, largely in part to a red zone defense giving up touchdowns on 72.4 percent of drives.