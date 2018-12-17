Falcons' Matt Bryant: Flawless outing against Arizona

Bryant converted on field-goal attempts of 22 and 33 yards, while going 4 for 4 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Cardinals.

Outside of coming up short on a 53-yard attempt last week at blustery Lambeau Field, Bryant has connected on all eight of his field-goal tries since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 11. This after going 9 for 9 through his first six appearances of 2018, though he has missed two extra points on the year -- just the second time Bryant has failed on multiple PATs since his rookie season of 2002. The fantasy upside is limited heading into a Week 16 matchup against Carolina's putrid red-zone defense. Allowing touchdowns on an astronomical 74.4 percent of opposing red-zone drives (31st), Carolina has yielded 20 FGA all season, fourth-fewest in the NFL.