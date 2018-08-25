Falcons' Matt Bryant: Gains clearance to play

Bryant (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's preseason contest in Jacksonville, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bryant missed the team's first two exhibitions due to an unknown injury, but after returning to practice Wednesday he did enough to gain clearance from team trainers. Despite receiving far fewer extra-point chances in 2017 than during his NFL-high 158-point campaign the previous season, he still posted 137 last year, which was good for eighth-most in the league.