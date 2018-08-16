Falcons' Matt Bryant: Game-day decision

Bryant (undisclosed) will be a game-day decision for Friday's contest against Kansas City, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Bryant didn't play in last week's preseason opener against the Jets due to his ailment, but he did kick a few balls in practice Wednesday. David Marvin was the kicker in Bryant's absence last week and will figure to handle the kicking duties once again if Bryant is unable to go on Friday.