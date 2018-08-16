Falcons' Matt Bryant: Game-day decision
Bryant (undisclosed) will be a game-day decision for Friday's contest against Kansas City, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Bryant didn't play in last week's preseason opener against the Jets due to his ailment, but he did kick a few balls in practice Wednesday. David Marvin was the kicker in Bryant's absence last week and will figure to handle the kicking duties once again if Bryant is unable to go on Friday.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nearing a return•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Questionable for Friday's preseason contest•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Intends to return for 17th season•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in what might be his final game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....