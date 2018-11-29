Falcons' Matt Bryant: Held out again Thursday
Bryant (back) didn't practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant hasn't helped his cause with back-to-back absences to open Week 13 prep. As evidence, he didn't participate Thursday on his normal kicking day, as noted by D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. During his three absences this season, Bryant was ruled out on the final injury report of the week, so Friday's version will be telling for his upcoming availability. If he's unable to suit up, he'll yield kicking duties to Giorgio Tavecchio on Sunday against the Ravens.
