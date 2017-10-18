Play

Falcons' Matt Bryant: Held out of another practice

Bryant (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant was held out with the same injury last Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to practice Friday and played in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins. He made both of his extra points and one of two field-goal attempts, connecting from 50 yards out but missing from 59. Bryant should be available for Sunday's game in New England.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories