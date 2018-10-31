Falcons' Matt Bryant: Held out of practice after bye
Bryant (hamstring) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn already said Bryant would wait until Thursday to test out his sore right hamstring. It isn't a great sign that the 43-year-old kicker is still limited after a bye week, but the outlook would change if he feels comfortable during Thursday's session. Giorgio Tavecchio will step in as the Atlanta kicker if Bryant isn't ready for Sunday's game at Carolina.
