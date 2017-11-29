Falcons' Matt Bryant: Held out of practice

Bryant (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant has made an unusual number of injury report appearances for a kicker, but he's yet to actually miss a game and has been just as accurate as ever. The only cause for concern is the fact that he dealt with a back injury earlier this season, but there hasn't been any suggestion that his recent flare-up is serious.

