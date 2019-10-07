Falcons' Matt Bryant: Hits all four field goals and PATS

Bryant went 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts, and made his lone field-goal try of 35 yards during the Falcons' 53-32 loss to Houston on Sunday.

The 44-year-old kicker enjoyed his second performance of 2019 with both a perfect rate on field goals and point-after attempts, but the volume has simply not been there for him to be a viable fantasy leg in fantasy. Bryant has averaged less than one field-goal make per game, with no more than six points in any game this season after exceeding that number six times in 13 appearances last year. Week 6 offers a chance for Bryant to establish a new season-best outing, facing an Arizona defense that ranks bottom five in red-zone scoring attempts allowed per game.