Falcons' Matt Bryant: Hits all four field goals and PATS
Bryant went 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts, and made his lone field-goal try of 35 yards during the Falcons' 53-32 loss to Houston on Sunday.
The 44-year-old kicker enjoyed his second performance of 2019 with both a perfect rate on field goals and point-after attempts, but the volume has simply not been there for him to be a viable fantasy leg in fantasy. Bryant has averaged less than one field-goal make per game, with no more than six points in any game this season after exceeding that number six times in 13 appearances last year. Week 6 offers a chance for Bryant to establish a new season-best outing, facing an Arizona defense that ranks bottom five in red-zone scoring attempts allowed per game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...