Falcons' Matt Bryant: Hits double figures

Bryant converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries en route to 10 points in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Bryant's stat line was exactly the same as his Week 11 outing, helping him climb to eighth in the league in points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop