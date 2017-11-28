Falcons' Matt Bryant: Hits double figures
Bryant converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries en route to 10 points in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Buccaneers.
Bryant's stat line was exactly the same as his Week 11 outing, helping him climb to eighth in the league in points.
