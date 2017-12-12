Falcons' Matt Bryant: Hits game-winning kick

Bryant made field goals from 28 and 52 yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints, when he also converted both of his extra-point tries.

Bryant's 50-yarder proved to be the game-winning kick, as it put Atlanta ahead with just under four minutes remaining. The 42-year-old has registered at least eight points in five straight games heading into Sunday's trip to Tampa Bay.

