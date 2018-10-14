Falcons' Matt Bryant: Injures hamstring in win

Bryant injured his hamstring in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-COnstitution reports.

Bryant nailed a 57-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 34-29 with under a minute remaining and had to be helped off the field by his teammates afterward. He was not allowed to speak to the media postgame and appeared dejected in the locker room. The 43-year-old was perfect on his other field goal and four extra point tries prior to the injury.