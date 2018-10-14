Falcons' Matt Bryant: Injures hamstring in win
Bryant injured his hamstring in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-COnstitution reports.
Bryant nailed a 57-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 34-29 with under a minute remaining and had to be helped off the field by his teammates afterward. He was not allowed to speak to the media postgame and appeared dejected in the locker room. The 43-year-old was perfect on his other field goal and four extra point tries prior to the injury.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Converts on only field-goal try•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails three field-goal attempts•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect on extra points Sunday•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Busy day of PATs•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Converts on two field-goal tries•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Will rest in preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...