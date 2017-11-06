Falcons' Matt Bryant: Injures leg Sunday

Bryant sustained a leg injury in pregame warmups Sunday at Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant nailed a 53-yard field goal to cap the opening drive of the game, but his two remaining reps otherwise happened during extra points. Head coach Dan Quinn pointed to an injury as the reason for no long field goals after the early look. As evidence, the Falcons went for it on fourth down from the Panthers' 35 and 39, succeeding on neither of the attempts. Due to Bryant's age (42), he may spend most, if not all, of his time with the training staff this week to ensure he's ready for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.