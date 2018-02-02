Falcons' Matt Bryant: Intends to return for 17th season

Bryant clarified Friday that he has no intentions of retiring just yet, saying "I'll play two-three more years in this league", Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bryant has now finished as a top-5 fantasy kicker in standard leagues for the second consecutive season after converting on 34 of his 39 field-goal attempts in 2017. With his contract expiring over the offseason, the Falcons have a decision to make as to whether or not they want to bring back the reliable veteran, who will turn 43 in May.