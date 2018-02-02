Falcons' Matt Bryant: Intends to return for 17th season
Bryant clarified Friday that he has no intentions of retiring just yet, saying "I'll play two-three more years in this league", Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bryant has now finished as a top-5 fantasy kicker in standard leagues for the second consecutive season after converting on 34 of his 39 field-goal attempts in 2017. With his contract expiring over the offseason, the Falcons have a decision to make as to whether or not they want to bring back the reliable veteran, who will turn 43 in May.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in what might be his final game•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Shines in playoff victory•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in defeat•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails 57-yard field goal in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Hits game-winning kick•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on three kicks in loss•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....