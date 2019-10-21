Falcons' Matt Bryant: Kicking struggles persist in Week 7

Bryant went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries, and made his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

The volume hasn't been there to support Bryant as a reliable fantasy boot, as he has only been afforded 1.4 field-goal attempts per game thus far this season. With those opportunities he hasn't been particularly efficient, either, missing three of 10 field goals, as well as a crucial extra-point attempt last week against Arizona that could have led the Falcons to an overtime opportunity instead of a one-point loss. Upcoming next is a seemingly favorable matchup against Seattle, as the Seahawks rank among the NFL's 10 worst defenses with 3.7 red-zone scoring opportunities allowed per game.