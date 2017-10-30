Falcons' Matt Bryant: Kicks four field goals in win

Bryant connected on all four field goal attempts and an extra point in a 25-20 win over the Jets in Week 8.

Bryant's field goals came from 23, 29, 37 and 45 yards, and his accuracy was even more impressive when you consider the wet field conditions. The offense may not be as prolific as last year, but Bryant is still getting plenty of opportunities to sweep the leg. He should be kicking in better conditions in Week 9 in Carolina.