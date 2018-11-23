Falcons' Matt Bryant: Limited opportunity against Saints
Bryant went 2-for-2 on extra-points tries, while putting his lone field-goal attempt through the uprights from 32 yards out during Thursday's 31-17 loss to New Orleans.
Bryant has been just as flawless post-injury as he was prior to a three-game spell on the inactive list -- knocking down all eight of his combined extra point and field-goal tries over Atlanta's past two games (was 9-for-9 on FGA and 16-for-17 on PATs prior to tweaking hamstring in Week 6). Atlanta's upcoming game against Baltimore isn't the most encouraging kicker matchup, with the Ravens surrendering 15 field-goal attempts all season (fifth-fewest in NFL).
