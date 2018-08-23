Falcons' Matt Bryant: Listed as game-time decision
Bryant (undisclosed) is considered to be a game-time decision for Saturday's preseason contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant reportedly kicked during Wednesday's practice suggesting there is optimism moving forward. At 43-years-old, you would be hard-pressed to squeeze anymore experience into Bryant's leg. Atlanta doesn't appear concerned with his immediate progression and likely values his availability for Week 1 ahead of any preseason reps.
