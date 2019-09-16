Falcons' Matt Bryant: Misses one kick in Sunday night win

Bryant went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts, and made all three of his point-after tries during Sunday's 24-20 win against Philadelphia.

The 44-year-old placekicker sunk his first field-goal try of 2019 by knocking down a 50-yard attempt on Atlanta's first drive of the night. He pulled another 50-yarder wide left later in the contest, only to see Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gift the ball right back to the Falcons with an interception on the subsequent play. Week 3 brings a matchup against an Indianapolis defense that's conceded just five field-goal attempts over its past five regular and postseason games.