Falcons' Matt Bryant: Misses practice with back issue

Bryant was held out of Wednesday's practice with a back injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant dealt with a back injury last season without missing any time, but he did sit out three games earlier this year while recovering from a hamstring injury. While still reliable whenever he's on the field, the 43-year-old kicker seems to be feeling the impact of his age. He gets a sub-optimal Week 13 matchup against Baltimore, but the track record suggests Bryant is a strong fantasy option whenever the Falcons play in a dome. The team will probably re-sign Giorgio Tavecchio later this week if there's any real concern about Bryant's availability.

