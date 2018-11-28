Falcons' Matt Bryant: Misses practice with back issue
Bryant was held out of Wednesday's practice with a back injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant dealt with a back injury last season without missing any time, but he did sit out three games earlier this year while recovering from a hamstring injury. While still reliable whenever he's on the field, the 43-year-old kicker seems to be feeling the impact of his age. He gets a sub-optimal Week 13 matchup against Baltimore, but the track record suggests Bryant is a strong fantasy option whenever the Falcons play in a dome. The team will probably re-sign Giorgio Tavecchio later this week if there's any real concern about Bryant's availability.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...