Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails 57-yard field goal in win

Bryant hit a 57-yard field goal and three extra points in Monday's 24-21 win over Tampa Bay.

The 57-yard field goal was a thing of beauty, but Bryant uncharacteristically had a 33-yard field goal blocked late in the third quarter. He has a good match up in Week 16 in a dome against the Saints.

