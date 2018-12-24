Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails field goal, three PATs in win
Bryant converted on his lone field-goal attempt of 39 yards, and went 3-for-3 on extra points during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.
Bryant continues to build upon his ever-reliable form, knocking nine of his 10 field-goal tries through the uprights since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 11, and converting on 18 of 19 FGA overall this season. If there is a black mark on Bryant's 2018 resume, it comes as a result of shaky results on point-after tries. (The veteran kicker has missed multiple PATs for the first time in his past 17 seasons as a pro.) In Week 17, Bryant's fantasy upside remains limited facing a Buccaneers team that's allowed 25 FGA all year, largely in part to a putrid red-zone defense. (Allowing touchdowns on 77.8 percent of opponent's red-zone drives.)
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16