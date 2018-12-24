Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails field goal, three PATs in win

Bryant converted on his lone field-goal attempt of 39 yards, and went 3-for-3 on extra points during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.

Bryant continues to build upon his ever-reliable form, knocking nine of his 10 field-goal tries through the uprights since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 11, and converting on 18 of 19 FGA overall this season. If there is a black mark on Bryant's 2018 resume, it comes as a result of shaky results on point-after tries. (The veteran kicker has missed multiple PATs for the first time in his past 17 seasons as a pro.) In Week 17, Bryant's fantasy upside remains limited facing a Buccaneers team that's allowed 25 FGA all year, largely in part to a putrid red-zone defense. (Allowing touchdowns on 77.8 percent of opponent's red-zone drives.)