Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nails three field-goal attempts
Bryant converted on 3-of-3 field-goal tries with three successful extra-point attempts, but Atlanta lost 37-36 to Cincinnati on Sunday.
Money Matt connected on attempts from 28, 32 and 55 yards out, keeping him perfect on field goals in 2018 (6-for-6), with one point-after try that clanked off the upright and was no good in Week 1. Bryant may have been more valuable prior to the Week 4 explosion had Atlanta's red-zone offense not been so effective, but he is a potential top-five option at kicker moving forward given the ease with which the offense has been pushing the ball downfield over the past three weeks.
