Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nearing a return
Bryant (undisclosed) kicked during Wednesday's practice and will be a game time decision for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's encouraging to hear that Bryant was able to kick 15 attempts during Wednesday's practice hinting that he is closing in on a return. Even if he doesn't play in Friday's preseason contest, Bryant appears to be on track to play in the team's dress rehearsal game barring any unforeseen setbacks.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Questionable for Friday's preseason contest•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Intends to return for 17th season•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Perfect in what might be his final game•
-
Falcons' Matt Bryant: Shines in playoff victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why maybe they...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...