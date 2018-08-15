Falcons' Matt Bryant: Nearing a return

Bryant (undisclosed) kicked during Wednesday's practice and will be a game time decision for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's encouraging to hear that Bryant was able to kick 15 attempts during Wednesday's practice hinting that he is closing in on a return. Even if he doesn't play in Friday's preseason contest, Bryant appears to be on track to play in the team's dress rehearsal game barring any unforeseen setbacks.