Falcons' Matt Bryant: No plans to retire

Bryant said via Twitter on Tuesday that he is not retiring.

Bryant is coming off his most efficient season as a kicker, as he made 20 of 21 field goals in 2018. The longtime Falcon will turn 44 in May and is under contract for two more seasons in Atlanta, as the team is likely to happily welcome his return in 2019.

