Falcons' Matt Bryant: No practice Wednesday

Bryant (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Bryant has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering hamstring issue, and his Week 11 availability appears to be in question. If the veteran kicker is unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cowboys expect Giorgio Tavecchio, who has been perfect in three games as Bryant's replacement, to draw the start.

