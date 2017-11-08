Falcons' Matt Bryant: Not practicing

Bryant (leg) won't practice Wednesday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official website reports.

Bryant was able to handle extra points (and an early 53-yard field goal) in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Carolina, but the Falcons passed up potential kicks from 52 and 56 yards later in the game, instead going for it on fourth down (and failing) both times. The team added kicker Mike Meyer to its practice squad Wednesday, hinting at some degree of concern regarding Bryant's availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Given that his range may be limited, Bryant will be a sub-optimal option for Week 10, if he even ends up playing.