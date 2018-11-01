Falcons' Matt Bryant: Not ruled out for Week 9
Coach Dan Quinn said Bryant (hamstring) would kick during Thursday's practice and remains a possibility to play Sunday against the Redskins, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Quinn relayed that Bryant is "certainly close" to a return after missing the Falcons' last game Week 7 versus the Giants, with the kicker's performance during Thursday's session likely to be a major factor in his status for Sunday. Bryant will be confined to a side field during the workout, so it won't be known until after practice concludes whether his activity constituted full, limited or non-participation. If Bryant is forced to miss another contest while he works through the sore right hamstring, Giorgio Tavecchio would handle kicking duties for a second straight game.
